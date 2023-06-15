New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged Union Housing and Development Minister Hardeep Puri to include Mohali in the Smart City project for its inclusive development.

Mann, who met Puri at his office here, said Mohali assumes immense significance because it is part of the tri-city which also includes Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Most of the departments of the Punjab government have their head offices in Mohali and as such it is imperative to give further fillip to its growth, the chief minister said.

He said Mohali and its adjoining municipal committees like Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi and Kurali have witnessed immense growth because of the presence of the international airport, educational institutes, industries and townships.

The area needs special funding to support planned growth and infrastructure development, the Punjab chief minister said, adding that including Mohali in the Smart City project for its holistic and planned growth was the need of the hour.

Flagging another issue, Mann requested Puri for the restoration of the same ratio of funds under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 as was the case in AMRUT 1.0.

He said under AMRUT 1.0. Centre and States' financial contribution was 50:50 for towns in the one lakh to 10 lakh population category whereas under AMRUT 2.0, it has been revised to 33:67.

For cities with a million-plus population like Ludhiana and Amritsar, the ratio was 33:67 while under AMRUT 2.0 it was 75:25, Mann said.

He stressed that these towns are rapidly expanding and need continuous infrastructure development for which the old share ratio must be restored.

