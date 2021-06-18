Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday decided to appoint sons of two Congress MLAs as a police inspector and a naib tehsildar respectively as a 'special case', inviting condemnation from Opposition SAD and AAP.

The decision to appoint two Congress MLAs sons on the “compassionate” ground was taken in a Cabinet meeting, held through videoconference and chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“As a special case, the Cabinet, which met here, gave approval to appoint Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa as an inspector (Group B) in Punjab Police and Bhisham Pandey as a naib tehsildar (Group B) in the state's Revenue Department,” an official statement said.

Bajwa and Pandey are the sons of Congress MLAs Fatehjung Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey.

"Applicant Arjun Bajwa is the grandson of former Punjab Minister Satnam Singh Bajwa, who laid his life in 1987 for the sake of peace and harmony in the state," the government statement said after the cabinet meeting.

“He has been given the appointment by allowing one-time waiver or relaxation in relevant rules without making it a precedent,” the statement said.

In another decision, the Cabinet also gave the approval to appoint Bhisham Pandey, the grandson of Joginder Pal Pandey who was gunned down by terrorists in 1987, as Naib Tehsildar (Group-B) in the Revenue Department.

“His appointment is also treated as a special case, by giving one-time relaxation in the policy of compassionate appointments, 2002. However, it will not be treated as a precedent,” the statement said.

Noting the sacrifice of their families, the chief minister said during the Cabinet meeting that children or grandchildren of such people would continue to be considered by his government for compensatory appointment on a case to case basis.

Soon after the decision was given the Cabinet approval, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned Amarinder Singh for giving jobs in the police and revenue departments to the wards of Congress legislators.

It is a decision taken by Amarinder Singh to "save his chair", he said, adding all such illegal appointments would be quashed once the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in the state in 2022.

In a statement here, the SAD president said it was “shocking” that while the poor and meritorious students were awaiting jobs under the 'ghar ghar naukari' (a job for each household) scheme, the Amarinder Singh government has changed it to 'kewal Congress ghar naukari' (state jobs only for Congress households).

"False compassionate grounds have been created to give jobs to the sons of Congress legislators Fatehjgang Singh and Rakesh Pandey who have been appointed to the posts of inspector and naib tehsilder respectively,” he said.

Terming the appointments as "illegal", Badal said jobs could not be given to the wards of legislators on the pretext of the alleged sacrifices of their grandfathers.

Punjab's main opposition party AAP too had on June 3 held a protest here against the state government's proposal to give government jobs to the sons of two Congress MLAs on compassionate grounds.

There is a proposal to appoint sons of MLAs Rakesh Pandey and Fateh Jung Bajwa as a DSP and a tehsildar respectively because both the legislators had lost their fathers to terrorist attacks in 1987, an AAP leader had said then during the protest.

"But now the chief minister was fulfilling the promise of 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' by giving government jobs to the sons and daughters of party leaders, while the sons and daughters of the common people of Punjab were being humiliated in the name of job fairs," the AAP leader had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)