Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur, the son of Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, as the director in the state-owned power utility PSPCL for two years.

Jalalpur replaces R P Pandov, who is considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Madan Lal Jalalpur is a legislator from Ghanaur seat in Patiala.

According to a government order, Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur has been appointed as director (administration) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for two years with immediate effect.

