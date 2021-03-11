Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Wednesday demanded in the Assembly that Punjab legislators be allowed to put up a special flag in their vehicles on the lines of Haryana.

Raising the matter on the concluding day of the Budget Session, Kotli said that as the use of red lights had been done away with, there should some form of identification that the legislators can use.

He further said the members should be allowed to use a special flag in their vehicles as has been done in Haryana.

Last year, Haryana legislators were allowed to put up flags with the Assembly logo in their vehicles so that they could be identified while travelling by road.

Following Kotli's request, Speaker Rana K P Singh asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra to take up the matter at the state government level.

The speaker added that he had earlier sought opinion of the Advocate General on the matter and the latter he did not approve it.

