Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 30 (ANI): Congress MP from Punjab, Gurjeet Singh Aujla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for Vande Bharat train on the Amritsar-Delhi route.

The Prime Minister flagged off the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express today via video conferencing alongside five Vande Bharat trains plying across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes Surprise Visit to Dhaniram Manjhi, Beneficiary of House Under PM Awas Yojana, in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for starting this train from Amritsar. Amritsar is a tourist city and it is a gift to the middle class people. It is also helpful for our economy as more people can now visit Amritsar," Aujla said while speaking to ANI.

Aujla checked the interiors of the train and also interacted with the passengers.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide, Hands Himself While on Video Call With Wife in Uppal.

Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham railway station in Ayodhya today.

He also flagged off the Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains from the redeveloped railway station.

Flanked by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he also boarded a decked-up Amrit Bharat Express and checked out the features and amenities for passengers.

He was also pictured interacting with a few child volunteers inside the Amrit Bharat coach.

The Amrit Bharat trains flagged off today will ply along Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat trains that were flagged off include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)