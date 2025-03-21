Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Seven associates of jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh Sandhu on Friday were remanded to four-day police custody by a Punjab court in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

The court granted remand of the accused to the police to further interrogate the accused and recover evidence in the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjeet Singh said that the Punjab police had demanded a seven-day remand, but the court only allowed remand for four days.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"We have obtained a four-day remand of seven accused. Police had demanded their seven-day remand for questioning. The accused will be presented before the court on March 25 now," Singh told ANI.

Speaking to reporters, the DSP said that the accused earlier lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA) were arrested in the Ajnala police station attack case, where they attacked the police station with weapons.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

He said that the accused would be lodged in Amritsar jail.

"The accused were lodged under NSA in a Dibrugarh jail in Assam. After they were released, we arrested them in our case (2023 Ajnala police station attack case) and presented them before the court. They are all close aide of Amritpal Singh. They will be lodged in Amritsar's jail," Singh said.

"They had attacked the (Ajnala) police station with weapons. We will recover vehicles and mobile phones. They must have destroyed the evidence, but we will recover since link evidence is crucial," he added.

Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu, representing one of Amritpal Sing Sandhu's close aides, said, "The court has granted a four-day remand to the police for questioning. They want to recover mobile phones and weapons."

According to officials, the seven accused are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh.

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dibrugarh approved the transit remand of two accused, Basant Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Gill, booked under NSA.

Advocate Samir Todi said that the two detainees were asked to remain present at the concerned court in Punjab. He said two other detainees were produced before the CJM court in Dibrugarh on March 17 for transit remand.

"Two NSA (National Security Act) detainees, Basant Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Gill were produced in the learned CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for transit remand. The CJM court has allowed the period for transit remand. The concerned court (in Punjab) has asked the two detainees to be produced before the court before noon on March 23," Todi told ANI.

Todi said that three more accused would be produced today for transit remand as the Punjab police were arresting all of them in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case.

"Two other detainees were produced before the court for transit remand, and they were given March 22 to be produced (before the court). Three more will be produced. These people are being arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the Ajnala Police Station case," he added.

Earlier, the Dibrugarh Court granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of two of the associates of Pro Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)