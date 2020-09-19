Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday asked oxygen manufacturers in the state to ramp up production, amid increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

The chief secretary was interacting with manufacturers through video conference.

Mahajan assured full support from the government to address manufacturers' concerns, including availability of cylinders and timely issuing of licences for medical oxygen production, along with continuous power supply.

There should be no shortage of medical oxygen supplies at this critical juncture, when cases in the state are increasing at an accelerated pace, she said.

Representatives of oxygen manufacturing units assured the state government of their support and cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and save precious lives, an official spokesperson said after the online meeting.

Mahajan lauded the efforts of the textile industry in transforming the state into a PPE (personal protection equipment) kit manufacturing hub to help the government protect medical staff as well as other frontline COVID-19 workers.

She expressed hope that oxygen manufactures would follow suit and rise to the occasion now.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Punjab as on Saturday is 95,529, while the national infection tally stood at 53,08,014.

