Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday held a meeting here with all commissioners and senior superintendents to review measures being taken to check crime in their respective districts, according to an official release.

Additional directors general of police (ADGP) and inspectors general (IG) of all ranges also attended the meeting.

Also Read | Goddess Kali Row: PIL Filed in Calcutta High Court Against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra Over Associating Goddess Kali With Alcohol & Meat.

Reiterating Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's commitment to make Punjab drug-free and crime-free, Yadav asked all district police chiefs to further intensify the vigil against anti-social elements and drug suppliers by identifying all top drug smugglers and gangsters, the release said.

The director general of police (DGP) also called upon all state police units including Counter Intelligence, Anti-Gangster Task Force and Special Task Force, etc., to work in tandem with district police to make Punjab a drug-free state, eliminate gangster culture, maintain law and order and detect crime, it said.

Also Read | Gokalpuri Riots 2020: Delhi Court Seeks Report on Segregation of Complaints, Summons Police Officials.

"Although a lot of good work is being done by most police chiefs in their concerned districts, intelligent and smart policing, which involves the use of technology, and basic policing needs to be implemented at the ground level," Yadav said.

All police headquarters at the district level will be further upgraded technologically, he added.

Yadav also asked the officers to prioritise the arrest of all proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and absconders in drug cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)