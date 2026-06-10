India News | Punjab DGP Inaugurates New ANTF Facilities to Combat Drug Menance

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 10 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated a series of modern technical and intelligence facilities including the newly established state-of-the-art Special Intelligence & Technical Unit (SITU) at the ANTF Police Station in SAS Nagar, a release said.

The DGP Punjab, who accompanied by Special DGP ANTF Kuldeep Singh and ADGP ANTF Nilabh Kishore, also inaugurated the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Room, Interrogation Room, MHC Room, and the Office of the DSP at the ANTF Police Station.

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Pertinently, the dedicated ANTF Police Station building at SAS Nagar, inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in August 2024, has now been developed into a modern investigation and intelligence centre which is serving as a key hub for anti-narcotics operations.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the facilities inaugurated today will drastically enhance scientific investigation, digital evidence analysis, intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, and access to criminal databases, further improving the quality and effectiveness of narcotics investigations.

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Highlighting the rapid infrastructure development, the DGP said that state-of-the-art ANTF office complexes at Patiala, Jalandhar, and Bathinda are already operational, while, new facilities at Ludhiana and Ferozepur are currently under construction, and plans for establishing a dedicated ANTF facility in Amritsar are progressing smoothly with the land/space already finalised.

To build this technology-driven anti-drug enforcement framework, the State government has invested Rs 11.50 crore each during FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26 towards upgrading technical infrastructure by upgrading surveillance systems, communication infrastructure, cyber intelligence capabilities and digital investigation tools across ANTF Headquarters and Range offices, he said, while adding that an additional Rs 14.16 crore has been allocated to further enhance and augment ANTF's technical strength, it added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav further informed that ANTF Punjab has been designated as the State NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) Secretariat. In this capacity, ANTF will serve as the nodal agency for coordination among various departments and enforcement agencies, intelligence sharing, and monitoring of anti-drug initiatives across the State, he added.

Reaffirming Punjab Police's commitment to making Punjab a drug-free State, the DGP stated, "We remain committed to dismantling narcotics networks, disrupting drug supply chains, and securing a drug-free Punjab through intelligence-led policing and modern enforcement capabilities." (ANI)

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