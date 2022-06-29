Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a drug inspector in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

The sleuths had nabbed Rakesh Kumar, a class IV employee of Civil Hospital, Pathankot, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

In this case, Bableen Kaur, a drug inspector from Pathankot was also arrested later, an official statement quoting a spokesperson of the bureau said.

"Rakesh Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a Pathankot-based man, who had approached the bureau informing that he had applied online for a grant of license to open a medical store at Mamoon," the spokesperson said.

"The complainant was later called by Bableen Kaur, who told him to contact Rakesh Kumar, who was previously been posted with her," according to the spokesperson.

The complainant met Kumar on June 18 and was asked to pay a bribe of Rs one lakh, which was later reduced to Rs 90,000, for getting the license from Kaur.

The spokesperson informed that the complainant agreed to give Rs 30,000 as the first installment of this bribe on June 28.

A trap was laid and the vigilance team nabbed the Kumar while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

"Later on Bableen Kaur was also arrested for her involvement in this case," said the spokesperson.

He said an FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Amritsar. PTI SUN VSD

