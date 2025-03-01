Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): An encounter took place between Punjab Police and gangsters in the Kheda village of the Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

According to police sources, three gangsters were involved in the exchange of fire.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts of National Capital, Delhiites Gets Respite After Warm February (Watch Videos).

Two of the gangsters sustained injuries, while one was arrested. A bullet also struck a police vehicle during the encounter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Etah Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Collision Between 2 Motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)