Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday said he will start a fast unto death from Tuesday at the Khanauri border point, asserting that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the farmers' demands accepted.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced to intensify their agitation in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, by starting a fast unto death.

The protesting farmers had accused the Centre of not taking any step to accept their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February 18.

Dallewal on Monday said that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the demands of the farmers fulfilled.

He said he will continue this fight till his last breath.

The SKM and the KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers to press the government to accept their various demands.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by the security forces.

They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers, who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

