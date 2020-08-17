Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Five IAS officers were issued new posting and additional charge orders by the Punjab government on Monday.

Senior IAS officer Anurag Agarwal, who was holding the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary (Health), has been posted as the ACS (Power), according to an official spokesman.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

Agarwal will also hold the charge of the ACS (New and Renewable Energy Sources) and the Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

Hussan Lal has been posted as the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary, Finance, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, said the spokesperson.

Jaspal Singh, Principal Secretary, Planning, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary, Elections.

K Siva Prasad, Principal Secretary, Transport, has been given the additional charge of the Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, said the spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)