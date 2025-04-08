Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh Padyatra' (War Against Drugs) in Amritsar on Tuesday. Hundreds of people joined him in the streets of the city.

The Governor's 'padyatra' against the menace of drugs covering the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts started on April 3, and it will end today, April 8.

Earlier in the Day, Kataria visited Golden Temple and said that he performed Ardaas for the elimination of drugs from the State.

"Today morning paid obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar and had a darshan of Palki Sahib. Performed Ardaas for the elimination of drugs from Punjab," Kataria said in a post on X.

On Sunday, on the fourth day of his 'padyatra', he said, "Today's the fourth day (of the campaign), and it has become a 'Jan Yatra'. Local people are joining this campaign. Students, in large numbers, are joining the campaign. Olympic players and Arjuna awardee have also joined. It was my wish to make this a 'Jan Yatra' and not let it be confined just to a 'Governor Yatra'. This is just a start, now people have to take it forward in their villages. The state government is moving this campaign forward with strictness."

As part of the ongoing war against drugs 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign was launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to an official statement, since the launch of this Anti-Drug Campaign on March 1 2025, an arrest of 3957 drug smugglers after registration of 2248 first information reports (FIRs) across the state have been made and led to recovery of large amount of contrabands, including 137.7 kg heroin from the possession of drug smugglers.

The Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav directed all the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to identify and catalogue the main drug suppliers/peddlers in their respective districts within seven days.

The statement also mentioned that the directive was issued through a stern letter, aiming to systematically dismantle supply chains fuelling the state's narcotics trade.

"Feedback from the citizens and other inputs indicate that the street level availability of heroin and other drugs has considerably reduced", said DGP in his letter. (ANI)

