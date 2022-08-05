Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has tested positive for Covid but he is not showing any serious symptoms and recuperating at his official residence here, an official statement said on Friday.

Purohit, who is also the administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, was found suffering from the infection on Thursday.

All those who came in contact with him are requested to isolate and get themselves tested, the statement added.

