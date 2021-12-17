New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Punjab government has given approval to regularisation of services of 1,925 assistant professors in the state, announced Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday.

Also, the government has given approval for setting up two new government degree colleges in Jalandhar and SBS Nagar district.

"To improve the quality of higher education & increase the enthusiasm of the staff, my Govt. approved regularisation of the services of 1,925 Assistant Professors in the state. Also, gave approval for setting up two new Government Degree Colleges in Jalandhar & SBS Nagar district," said Channi in a tweet.

Notably, Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. (ANI)

