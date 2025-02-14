Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) The Punjab government has directed the police and district administration officers to keep a check on corruption activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction or else face action themselves.

A state government spokesperson here on Friday reiterated the "unwavering commitment of the Punjab government to ensure full transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery".

As corrupt practices undermine public trust, weaken institutions and hinder national growth, so top priority must be accorded to check this menace, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Punjab government has also directed that in order to ensure corruption-free and citizen friendly governance, all the field officers should take stringent and effective steps.

Every officer is duty bound to ensure that people do not face any kind of harassment or demand of financial considerations while interacting with the government officials at any level, he said.

The state government has further directed that interaction of the public with the government at all levels should be completely hassle free.

Likewise, it has underlined that public work should be accomplished in minimum possible time in an efficient and polite manner, he said.

The Punjab government has said that in order to make the officers even more responsive and accountable, feedback about each Deputy Commissioner, SSP, SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, SP, DSP, SHO and other field officers/officials will be taken not only from the public but also from the MPs and MLAs, in the State.

The feedback will organically lead to rewards and punishments for the officers, the spokesperson said.

The state government has directed the officers to work harder to further ensure honest, responsive and efficient governance in the state, he said.

