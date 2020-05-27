India News | Punjab Govt Clears Rs 5,655-crore Rural Transformation Strategy

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to converge funds under its various flagship programmes to pursue its 2020-2022 strategy for rural transformation to alleviate the sufferings of the people in rural areas and to secure their lives and livelihood in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state cabinet okayed the rural transformation strategy at a cost of Rs 5,655 crore, an official release said here.

Also Read | Hema Malini Terms Kent RO's Controversial Atta Dough Maker Ad Inappropriate, Says 'I Stand With All Sections of Society'.

The strategy is to ensure adequate availability of funds for development of rural infrastructure and individual beneficiaries through convergence of funds under its various schemes and programmes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Smart Village Campaign (SVC) and PMAY-G.

The strategy, launched by the state government in financial year 2019-20 to enable the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats to maximise availability of funds, will boost employment and push development in villages in the post-COVID environment through active involvement of village, block and zila panchayats, the release said.

Also Read | DHFL Promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan Sent to Judicial Custody till June 11: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

A total amount of Rs 2,476 crore has been arranged from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the latest installment of which is expected by June 2020 after the submission of utilization certificate (UC) of 14th Finance Commission.

The FC guidelines provide for delivery of basic services such as water supply, sanitation, sewerage and solid waste management, storm water drainage, maintenance of community assets, maintenance of roads, footpaths and street lighting, and burial and cremation grounds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)