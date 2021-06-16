Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government, accusing it of not ensuring regular power supply to farmers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Sikander Singh Maluka alleged "complete mismanagement" of the power supply for the paddy season.

In a statement here, Maluka said it is condemnable that the Congress government could not ensure regular power supply to farmers even during the first five days of the paddy transplantation season.

Leave aside the commitment of eight-hour power supply, farmers have not been getting the supply for the last three days in many parts of the state, he said.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have “miserably failed” to maintain the supply system in the state, he alleged.

It was shocking that the PSPCL did not have transformers and cables for restoration of the supply in many parts of the state, Maluka said.

Though the staff of the PSPCL had sounded an alert about the lack of equipment prior to the beginning of the paddy season, the state government did not act and instead issued denials and claimed that everything was available, the SAD leader said.

“Now, the lies of the government are in public domain as non-availability of material is visible to everyone,” he alleged.

