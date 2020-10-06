Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Punjab Health Department on Monday ordered the closure of all COVID level-1 facilities in the state because of a drop in occupancy in these centres.

The patients, admitted to the level-1 facilities, will be shifted to the government-run Level-2 centres.

Also Read | Poco C3 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco's Launch Event.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 13,577 active cases in the state.

There are about 8,000 beds at 24 Level-I centres. Civil surgeons in these facilities have been asked to relieve medical and non-medical staff. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai Cutlery Market Fire Yet to Be Doused Even After 40 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)