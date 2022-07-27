Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Punjab government is planning to abolish the additional deputy commissioner (urban development) post at district headquarters except for some districts.

The government has reviewed the workload of ADC (urban development) in different districts and it is felt that the officers on this post in many districts were underworked, according to an official statement.

“In order to rationalise the workload and to save avoidable administrative expenditure, a proposal regarding the abolition of existing posts of ADC (UD) at each district except Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda and Mohali, is under consideration of the state government,” it said.

The work will be given to the additional deputy commissioner (general) or commissioner, municipal commissioner, of the respective district, the statement said.

The issue is likely to be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting, it added.

