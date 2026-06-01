India News | Punjab Govt Removes Administrative Bottlenecks in Election Department; Paves Way for Filling Crucial Vacancies

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Monday took a key step to strengthen the state's election machinery ahead of the forthcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections by approving an amendment to the Service Rules of the Election Department.

The decision removes long-pending administrative bottlenecks, facilitates the smooth and hassle-free Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and paves the way for filling crucial vacancies to ensure adequate manpower for election-related work. The Cabinet also approved the Annual Administrative Report of the Department of Water Resources for 2025-26.

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The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann here today.

Sharing details of the decision, the Chief Minister's Office said that the Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Service Rules of the Election Department by reducing the experience required for promotion from the post of Election Kanungo to Election Tehsildar from 15 years to 12 years.

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The amendment was necessitated due to the existence of seven vacancies for the post of Election Tehsildar in the department. With the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, the services of Election Tehsildars are required immediately to ensure smooth election-related work.

None of the presently serving Election Kanungoes is eligible for promotion under the existing rules, which require 15 years of experience. The Department has proposed reducing the required experience to 12 years so that eligible Election Kanungoes can be promoted in the near future and the vacant posts can be filled to strengthen the election machinery.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Annual Administrative Report of the Department of Water Resources for the year 2025-26.

The approval of the report will facilitate the documentation and review of the department's administrative functioning and achievements during the financial year. (ANI)

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