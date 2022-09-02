Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], September 2 (ANI): The security around religious places is under review after some unidentified miscreants attempted to vandalise a church in Patti in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on August 31, said the officials on Friday.

The review directions came in the wake of the desecration of idols in a church in the region.

"In the wake of the desecration of idols in a church in Tarn Taran, police personnel have been directed to review the security situation at religious places across the state. Our teams are working in this regard," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, RS Dhillon, an FIR has been registered in this connection and an investigation has been taken up. The incident took place at Thakkarpura village in the district.

The SSP said police has obtained "vital clues" and hopes to solve the case soon.

"A few notorious elements attempted to vandalise the statue of Jesus and set ablaze a car at the church in Patti. We are investigating the matter and have vital clues. There were four people and we are behind the culprits. We hope to solve it soon. An FIR has been lodged," the SSP told ANI.

The father of the Catholic Church, Patti, Father Thomas P said that the accused threatened the people on the campus and "held captive the security guard at gunpoint".

"Four people came to our campus, destroyed the statues, and set our vehicle ablaze. They were here for 25 minutes. They threatened people and held the security guard at gunpoint," he said while also adding that the Inspector General reached the spot and assured of action at the earliest.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident "unfortunate" and gave an assurance that nobody would be allowed to disturb communal harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to post in Punjabi that police will investigate the incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits. (ANI)

