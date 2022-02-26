Chandigarh [India], February 26 (ANI): With an aim to provide all possible assistance to the distressed families in this hour of the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Punjab government on Friday has set up a dedicated "24x7" control room to help people from state stranded in the war-hit country.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also informed that people within Punjab can call "1100" while from outside India at "+91-172-4111905".

Taking to Twitter, Channi said, "In order to provide all possible assistance to the distressed families in the hour of crisis, a 24*7 control room has been set up to help people from Punjab stuck in war-hit Ukraine. People from within Punjab can call at '1100' while from outside India at '+91-172-4111905'."

Earlier on Friday, Channi also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make immediate arrangements for the safe evacuation of Indians, including Punjabis, stuck in Ukraine following a Russian military offensive.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence while stressing concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

In the coming days for Indian citizens, more flights are going to be operated from Ukraine (Kiev) amid tension in the country. (ANI)

