Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The AAP-led government in Punjab on Monday said it will seek suggestions from the general public for the state budget for the year 2022-23.

Dubbing it a "Janta budget", Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said people can give their valuable suggestions for the upcoming budget and also launched a portal for the same.

He said teams of the finance department will also take feedback of people at 15 places in the state in this regard.

Cheema said people can send their suggestions by May 10.

It is for the first time such an initiative is being taken, he said.

“We are seeking suggestions from every section of the society, be it traders, farmers or industry about how the state budget should be. That is why it is called Janta budget,” the minister noted.

