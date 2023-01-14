Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Deputy commissioners of Ferozepur and Mohali were among 10 IAS officers who were transferred by the Punjab government on Saturday.

Rajesh Dhiman has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur, replacing Amrit Singh who has been given the charge of Director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and in addition chief executive officer of Punjab Heritage Tourism Board, according to an official order.

Aashika Jain has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, in place of Amit Talwar who has been given the charge of director, Sports and Youth Services.

Senior IAS officer Sarvjit Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, relieving Anurag Agarwal of the charge while special secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation Amritpal Singh has been given the additional charge of department of Higher Education (colleges).

Babita will be director, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities while Sagar Setia has been appointed as additional deputy commissioner (general), Kapurthala.

Ravinder Singh has been posted as ADC (general), Ferozepur.

Besides, three Punjab Civil Services officers Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Ismat Vijay Singh and Balwinder Singh have been given new posting orders.

