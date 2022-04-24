Chandigarh [India], April 24 (ANI): The Punjab government on Sunday issued the transfer and new posting of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers, according to an order issued by the Punjab Governor today.

IAS officer Arun Sekhri has been posted as labour commissioner while Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu has been appointed as secretary, home affairs and justice, according to the official order.

Also Read | Delhi | External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Meets the Foreign Minister of Nigeria … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Meanwhile, Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been appointed as the director of technical education, replacing Kumar Saurabh Raj who has been given the posting of special secretary, excise and taxation.

IAS Rajiv Prashar has been made special secretary, forest and wildlife against a vacant post while Vipul Ujwal has been appointed as special secretary, water supply and sanitation.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

Gurpreet Singh Khaira has been deputed to the post of director, rural development, while IAS Babita has been appointed as the executive director of the scheduled caste land development and finance corporation under the department of social justice, the state government order read.

IAS officer Poonamdeep Kaur has been appointed as the managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala, under the department of transport, while Komal Mittal has been posted as additional secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Abhijeet Kaplish is the new additional excise and taxation commissioner while Sandeep Kumar has been given the charge of additional deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur.Among the officers of the Punjab Civil Services, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as additional secretary, state agriculture marketing board, and Kuljit Paul Singh has been given the charge of additional secretary, defence services welfare, the order stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)