Moga (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): An incident of firing was reported near Moga Court Complex in Punjab allegedly after an argument broke out between groups of people on Tuesday, police said.

"The matter of personal rivalry between two groups comprising eight people who had arrived at Judicial complex in connection with the same case. A spat had broken out between them in the morning," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana told media persons.

"At court one of them shot 4-5 rounds. All have been identified, no one rounded up," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

