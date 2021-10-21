Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) As the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore milestone, Punjab and Haryana Governors Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday called it a collective achievement and said India has set an example under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling the vaccination milestone a collective achievement, Purohit, who is also Administrator of Chandigarh, said India has set an example under Modi's leadership.

Purohit congratulated the Prime Minister as the country achieved the landmark of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an official statement here.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeding 100 crore mark shows our collective resolve to fight decisively against the colossal challenge posed by the coronavirus, Haryana Governor Dattatreya said, as per an official statement.

“It reinforces the fact that the determined and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has played a seminal role in achieving the rare milestone,” the Haryana Governor said.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

While recalling the outbreak of COVID-19 followed by the initial coronavirus management strategies in the country, Purohit said it was the timely decision of the lockdown along with other steps taken by the Prime Minister that further transmission could be prevented to some extent.

“Later, setting an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, India not only started manufacturing its own vaccines but also supplied them to other countries,” the Punjab Governor said.

Purohit congratulated the innovators, scientists, doctors, paramedics, NGOs and voluntary organisations who were involved in the massive vaccination drive.

He appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Government and Chandigarh Administration for the ongoing success of the vaccination drive.

He said that both Punjab and Chandigarh have significantly contributed to the national vaccination mission through collective efforts.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Governor said, “I also take this opportunity to thank all foot soldiers, academic institutions, defence forces, civil administration, NGOs and other stakeholders for carrying out the world's largest vaccination drive so effectively".

"Last but not the least as we have already entered into festival period, we must not lower our guard against COVID-19. Do celebrate but do not forget to follow COVID-19 guidelines," Dattatreya said.

