Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday alleged that Delhi Government has looted funds from the public exchequer in the name of oximeters.

Speaking to ANI, Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government purchased oximeters at exorbitant prices as compared to Corona Fateh Kits in Punjab. Bulk purchase always based on wholesale prices but the Delhi Government looted public exchequer."

He further stressed the COVID management work done by the Punjab Government.

"A massive scam in Fateh Kit is being alleged. Those alleging this should have some shame and see what they are doing...Our government and officers did good work during COVID and worked transparently. We are now purchasing Fateh Kit at Rs 895. Our govt did nothing wrong," stated Sidhu.

On Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that Captain Amarinder Singh had a secret pact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, "What happened to the health model and education model in Delhi? If Modi had a say in the ranking, he would have placed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in top ranks. Our government has worked for the health and education sectors from day one. It is yielding good results."

"The strength of the state's government schools has increased. We are improving infrastructure. We have started pre-primary classes. English is already being taught there. It has been suggested to teach 3-4 other languages too so that children find it easier to get jobs abroad," emphasised the state health minister.

Balbir Singh Sidhu's comments come a day after Deputy Chief Minister remarks that Punjab's government schools were in a miserable state.

"To hide Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's failure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a report saying Punjab schools are outstanding. This shows 'jugalbandi' between the two leaders. Captain Sahab has shut 800 government schools in the last 2-3 years," said Sisodia.

"The remaining schools have been given to the private sector by the chief minister. The condition of government schools is such that two days ago a liquor factory was busted in one of them. But Prime Minister Modi says Captain Sahab's work in Punjab government schools is the best," alleged Sisodia.

In a hard-hitting reaction to Manish Sisodia's allegation of a 'secret pact' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, he said, "AAP leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw poll conspiracies even in something as basic as school education. The fact was that AAP, which had failed to make a dent in Punjab's political arena over the past 4 years, beginning with its poor performance in the 2017 elections, could see the rout in 2022".

He further went on to challenge Sisodia to come to Punjab to see the schools, adding that the revamp of the state's schools was an exercise undertaken by his government as a top priority, and the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 released by the Union Education Minister recently reflected the success of those efforts.

"If you are really interested in improving the education system of Delhi, maybe you should do a jugalbandi with me, and I will teach you how to manage things better," the Chief Minister said, in a derisive response to Sisodia's charge of 'jugalbandi' between Modi and him. (ANI)

