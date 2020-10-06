Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) Punjab Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a health officer said.

“He has mild fever and a sore throat,” Mohali civil surgeon Manjit Singh said.

Also Read | Balbir Singh Sidhu, Who Sat Next to Rahul Gandhi on Stage in Punjab, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The minister is stable and in isolation at home. People who have come in contact with him will also be tested, the doctor said.

Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for “Kheti Bachao Yatra”, taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

Also Read | Telangana EAMCET Exam Result 2020 Declared, 75.29% Candidates Qualify.

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.

Gandhi led a series of “tractor rallies” in the state for three days against the new laws. On Tuesday afternoon, he entered neighbouring Haryana to continue with the protests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)