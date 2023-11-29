Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Punjab police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered a packet of heroin wrapped with white adhesive tape from a field on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, according to an official statement by the BSF.

"On November 29, 2023, during the morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Mehdipur, District Tarn Taran," said the official statement.

"Further, during search at about 11:55 am, troops recovered one packet (in wet condition) of a contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight, approx. 1 kg) wrapped with white adhesive tape from a farming field near Village-Mehdipur," it added.

Earlier today, the BSF and the Punjab police recovered contraband drugs on the outskirts of Village Ranian in Amritsar. (ANI)

