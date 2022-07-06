Hoshiarpur, Jul 6 (PTI) Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh Ghumman on Wednesday said that his Instagram account had been hacked by some miscreants who also circulated misleading information on it.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Hindu Youth Thrashed in Bihar’s Arrah City for ‘Supporting’ Nupur Sharma.

"The hackers were circulating false information and were asking social media users to send money by various means. The hackers were also circulating fake and misleading videos on my account," said the ruling AAP MLA.

Ghumman said that he had made a complaint with police on Tuesday in this connection.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Launches ‘112’ for Emergency Response.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said on Wednesday that the matter was being investigated and the guilty persons would soon be apprehended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)