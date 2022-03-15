Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match in the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar in Punjab's Jalandhar on Monday evening, informed the police.

According to the police, one of Sandeep's friends also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Also Read | Sandeep Singh, International Kabbadi Player, Shot Dead By Assailants in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh of Jalandhar Rural Police, who reached the spot said, "Sandeep had come here for his team at the kabaddi match and around 6 pm in the evening, four unidentified youths who came in a Swift car opened fire at him, killing Sandeep on the spot and one of his friend also sustained bullet injuries, whose condition is now stable."

The SSP further said, "We have done a preliminary investigation but the cause of the attack is yet unknown, though the killers will soon be arrested."

Also Read | Rajnath Singh to Address Parliament Tomorrow on Accidentally-Fired Missile That Landed in Pakistan.

As soon as the incident was reported, the newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot and condemned the incident and said, "The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon."

After getting information about the incident, Congress leader and spokesperson Dr Navjot Dahiya also condemned the incident and extended his condolences to Sandeep's family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)