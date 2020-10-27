Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday shifted their Rail Roko protest against farm acts from Devi Dasspura railway station to Jandiala station.

Sarvan Singh Pandher, a protester said that the protest has been shifted here as some of them have been electrocuted due mist during the morning.

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Due to mist drops falling from overhead wires on Devidasspura rail track, few of us got electrocuted, so we had to shift here"

"We will intensify our protest until the farm acts are revoked," he added.

Also Read | Ceasefire Violation Incidents Declined Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir, Infiltration Reduced, Says Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen B S Raju.

The farmers have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament. (ANI)

Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three bills by the assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)