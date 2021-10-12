Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported 20 more cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the state to 6,01,913, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stood at 16,531 as no new fatalities were reported in a 24-hour period, it showed.

Among the new cases of the disease, five were in Patiala, and three each in Faridkot and Kapurthala.

The number of active cases in the state has dropped to 215 from 229 on Monday.

Thirty-three more people have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of those who have been cured so far to 5,85,167, the bulletin stated.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported five cases of the infection, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 65,285.

The death toll stands at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is 39, while the tally of recoveries is 64,426.

