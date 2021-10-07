Chandigarh, Oct 7 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 6,01,805, according to a medical bulletin.

No fresh fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 16,526.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Pathankot, three from Hoshiarpur and two each from Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated.

There are 259 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, it said.

Twenty-eight more patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 5,85,020, it added.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 65,268 as six more people tested positive for the disease, the bulletin said.

The tally also includes 10 cases that were not reported earlier, it said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 40, while 64,408 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

