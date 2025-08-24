Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], August 24 (ANI): Seven people were killed and 16 injured in the Mandiala village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, triggering a massive explosion and fire.

The incident took place on Saturday. According to hospital authorities, three of the injured have been discharged, while several others remain under treatment, with some in critical condition.

Also Read | Is August 25 a Bank Holiday? Will Banks Remain Closed on Monday for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in India? Know What RBI Bank Holiday List Says.

The deceased have been identified as Sukhjeet Singh, the tanker driver from Dehlon in Ludhiana, Balwant Rai, Dharmender Verma, Manjit Singh, Vijay, Jaswinder Kaur, and Aradhna Verma, all residents of Mandiala village.

The injured include Balwant Singh, aged 55 (discharged), Harbans Lal, aged 60, Amarjeet Kaur, aged 50, Sukhjeet Kaur, Jyoti, Suman (discharged), Gurmukh Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Kusuma, Bhagwan Das, Lally Verma (discharged), Sita, Ajay, Sanjay, Raghav, and Pooja.

Also Read | Gaganyaan Mission: Astronauts Selected for India's First-Ever Human Spaceflight Mission Will Be Felicitated Today at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

The incident occurred in Mandiala village, when an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire on Saturday.

The accident likely occurred when a car collided with the tanker, resulting in a fire and subsequent explosion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann mourned the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur district.

According to a statement from the State's Directorate of Information & Public Relations Punjab (DIPR), he extended condolences to the bereaved families and announced financial aid of two lakh rupees each to the kin of the deceased. He assured full support, including free medical care for the injured.

Extending sympathies, the Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace for the departed and strength for the grieving families to bear the loss. He described the incident as deeply unfortunate and said the state government stands firmly with the affected families during this hour of grief.

CM Mann directed officials to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He added that all possible help would be extended to the victims and their families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)