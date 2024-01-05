Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 5 (ANI): A video purportedly showing Ludhiana central jail inmates celebrating a birthday on premises drew attention. After the video went viral on social media, first information reports were registered against the accused.

The clip in question purportedly shows a group of inmates celebrating an inmate's birthday with eatables and singing songs in one of the jail barracks. Jail officials have since also initiated an inquiry and seized the phone used to record the video.

Sharing details, jail superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said the video was shot on December 21 inside the complex. The inmates were celebrating the birthday of undertrial Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana of Haroli village, Una, Himachal Pradesh, who is facing trial in a 2019 robbery case.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said that on December 30, 2023, on the complaint of the jail department, the police had registered a case in police station division number 7 regarding the recovery of a mobile phone from a prisoner.

After that, they received another complaint from the jail department, based on which action was being taken against 10 prisoners in the same case.

The ACP said that the concerned investigating officer is probing the matter.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

