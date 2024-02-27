Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 27 (ANI): Punjabi lyricist and a close-aid of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, Bunty Bains, escaped unhurt when bullets were allegedly fired at him by unknown people n Punjab's Mohali, said the police on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a dhaba in Sector 79 of Mohali today. Punjabi musician Bunty Bains and his friends were present at the dhaba when the firing occurred. Police officials were present at the spot, case registered under Arms Act and investigation underway.

"Bains was sitting in the restaurant along with his comrades when some unknown people entered the venue and opened fire allegedly aimed at him," said the police.

The police added, "One bullet was found lodged in the dhaba's wall, and bullet shells have been recovered from the location."

Meanwhile, it is being alleged that this firing was done by Bambiha Gang, and the name of gangster Lucky Patial Group is coming to the fore, said the police sources.

According to police sources, a few days ago, an extortion of Rs 1 crore was demanded from Bunty Bains.

Bains has his own music industry. He has written songs for many famous singers, like late Sidhu Moosewala, Jordan Sandhu, Amy Virk, and Jazzy-B.

It is also being told that Bunty Bains shared a video on social media while sitting at the dhaba, after which 15 minutes later there was firing at the dhaba.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under the Arms Act. Further probes are underway. (ANI)

