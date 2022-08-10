Kapurthala, Aug 10 (PTI) A man was arrested after he allegedly demanded money from a former MLA by impersonating as an official of the Enforcement Directorate while threatening him to implicate in a money laundering case.

In a release here, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains said former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema in his complaint said an anonymous caller posing himself as an ED official demanded Rs 3 crore and threatened to implicate him in the money laundering case if money was not paid.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: DRDO-Developed ATAGS To Give Ceremonial 21 Gun Salute at I-Day Celebrations.

After laying a trap, police nabbed the man identified as Aman Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Nehru Colony in Amritsar. A case has been registered against him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)