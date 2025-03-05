Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will hold crucial meetings with senior officials of Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot to intensify the state government's crackdown on drug trafficking.

Reaffirming Punjab's commitment to the anti-drug campaign, he stated that strict action would be taken against offenders as per Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directives.

"Going to hold crucial meetings with senior officers of Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot to accelerate Punjab Govt's war against drugs. As per CM @BhagwantMann Ji's clear instructions, no one will be spared in our #YudhNashianVirudh. Our mission is unwavering! @ArvindKejriwal," Cheema posted on X.

According to Punjab Police, it has intensified efforts across the state under its anti-drug drive 'War Against Drugs'. It conducted 524 raids across the state, arresting 69 drug smugglers and registering 53 FIRs. Officials inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to curb the sale of illicit drugs. The operation, involving 1,900 personnel, also led to the seizure of 1.5 kg of heroin, 100g of pium, and 7,610 intoxicant tablets, along with Rs1.33 lakh in drug money. Additionally, 161 awareness events were held to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal warned that those who sell drugs will not be spared and asserted that drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever.

"Our government has launched a great war against drugs in Punjab. Drugs have ruined a large number of our youth and children. Those who sell drugs will not be spared. Drugs will be eradicated from Punjab forever," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, continuing their crackdown against drug-related activities, the Punjab Police said, "The Punjab Government has decided to launch a massive war against drugs in the coming weeks through Law Enforcement Agencies. This could cause distress among habitual users of drugs. To slowly wean them away from drugs, all DCs are hereby directed to ensure an adequate number of rehab and Drug De-addiction centres equipped with the necessary equipment and medicines, including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff, etc."

On Tuesday, Punjab Police inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops across six districts--Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar Rural, Commissionerate Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Rupnagar to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent the sale of intoxicant tablets and habit-forming drugs.

According to the Police, 524 locations were raided across Punjab. 69 drug smugglers arrested, 53 FIRs registered bringing the total number of drug smugglers arrested to 472 in just four days. 1.5 kg heroin, 100g opium, 7,610 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections & Rs1.33 lakh in drug money were recovered in the raids.

Over 250 police teams, including 1,900 police personnel, led by 101 SP/DSP rank officers, checked 627 suspicious persons during the operation. 161 awareness events were organized to educate the public about the harmful effects of drugs.

The Punjab Police said it remains committed to dismantling drug networks and the war against drugs will continue with full force. (ANI)

