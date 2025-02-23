Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal met with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) at the NRI Bhawan in Jalandhar during the Punjab Global Migration seminar. The minister engaged with NRIs, discussing the challenges they face, particularly those who have been deported from the United States.

During the meeting, Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, former MLA Pawan Tinu, and other leaders were also present.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers 'Dropping Like Flies' on P&O Cruise Ship.

Speaking to the media, Punjab minister Dhaliwal stated that the government would provide every possible aid who have returned home after being deported. He further stated that the government would offer jobs to deportees based on their qualifications, alongside the 50,000 jobs already provided to Punjab's youth.

Furthermore, Dhaliwal added that the industrial and steel industries are investing in Punjab which will be giving jobs to the youth in the state. When big industries will come to Punjab, the youth will be given jobs according to their qualifications.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 60 Crore Pilgrims Visit Prayagraj To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Making It Largest Kumbh Mela in Country's History.

On the other hand, regarding the sting operation of travel agents, the cabinet minister said that till now 15 FIRs have been registered against travel agents by the government. In such a case, action will be taken against whoever files a complaint.

Regarding the sting operation, the cabinet minister said that it would be investigated and after the investigation, appropriate action would be taken against the travel agents.

Nakodar MLA Inderjeet Kaur Mann also briefed the media after the NRI seminar and stated that the Punjabis who have been deported from the USA will be helped by the government by providing jobs and starting businesses. She added that the jobs will be provided to the ones who have returned after being deported as per their qualifications.

She added that If any of them wants to start a business, he/she will also be given financial help. Regarding the government giving employment to the youth, the MLA said that in the last 3 years, the Punjab government has given jobs to the youth and the government has also brought business to Punjab. Regarding the college, she said that this time a large number of students are being admitted to IT and other colleges.

The number of students in the college has also increased. Targeting the Center in the matter of deportation from America, the MLA said that PM Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump with a 56-inch chest, but he did not talk about the people of Punjab and other districts who were deported.

Targeting the Center, the MLA said that by landing all three planes in Punjab, the BJP is conspiring to defame Punjab. All the three planes could have been landed in Delhi, Gujarat or Haryana as well. However, people from those districts had also been deported and arrived on these planes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)