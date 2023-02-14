New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab's New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora called on Union Minister for Power, and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh at his office here to discuss various issues regarding green energy projects in a bid to make Punjab the leading state in production and utilisation of clean energy.

Seeking Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to set up 100 MW biomass power projects in the state, Arora apprised the Union Minister that these proposed projects would consume one million tonnes of paddy straw per annum and will go a long way to save the environment by finding a sustainable solution to the agriculture residue burning menace.

He requested Singh to consider the demand for providing Rs 5 crore per MW VGF for these 100 MW biomass power projects.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been making concerted efforts for utilisation of agri-residue as a fuel, the state's New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister said, while adding that with the Government of India (GoI)'s hand-holding, Punjab can lead in production of renewable energy.

He also sought financial assistance and technical support for setting up biomass solar hybrid power projects in the state.

Raising issues related to green hydrogen, Arora said the Centre should provide technical support and financial assistance for setting up agriculture residue based green hydrogen projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

A statement from the state government said the Union Minister assured the Punjab Cabinet Minister that the ministry will consider providing VGF for biomass power projects and will resolve all the other issues at the earliest, besides considering Punjab one of the favourite states under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

