Moga (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Dr Harjot Kamal, MLA from Moga Assembly constituency, becomes the first elected representative of the state to have donated his plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to District Public Relations Office, Moga, Kamal is the first elected representative of Punjab, who donated plasma for COVID patients treatment.

Disclosing this here today, Kamal said that he had donated plasma to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot yesterday, after which he was feeling very satisfied and happy.

According to the press note, He said that after falling victim to the COVID 19 pandemic, on August 25 he tested negative, after which he decided to donate his plasma. After talking to health experts, he donated his plasma yesterday.

He said that it was his responsibility to save the lives of the people as he was in a responsible position and he had taken this decision. He also appealed to other patients recovering from coronavirus to come forward to donate their plasma.

He also appealed to the people to follow the instructions and precautions issued by the Punjab Government and the Health Department to prevent the spread of the disease so that the Mission Fateh could be made a success. (ANI)

