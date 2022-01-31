Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 31 (ANI): Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that his model for the state will create eight lakh jobs for the youth and provide assistance to five lakh entrepreneurs.

The Punjab Model derives its inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev's philosophy of "Sarbhat Da Bhala".

"Punjab Model aims at bringing the power back in the hands of its people. This is achieved by creating a roadmap that stands on three broad pillars revenue generation, employment and women. These three pillars can only be strengthened if entrepreneurship is achieved by the state," read a press statement from Sidhu's office.

Sidhu emphasized that Punjab needs a fresh perspective and a new vision for overall development and success. Sidhu alleged that the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal had promised 8 Lakh jobs in Delhi in 2015, however from 2015 to 2020, he could deliver only 440 jobs.

"I had shared a copy of RTI on Twitter. Further to escape the embarrassment, there was no mention of any job creation in the AAP's 2020 manifesto. Now the same man is fooling the people of Punjab by making fake promises again by promising 20 lakh jobs in Punjab without any roadmap, clarity or knowledge. One must question where these jobs are being created by AAP," added the statement.

The Punjab Model mechanism to create 8 lakh jobs in five years and to provide a support system to 5 Lakh Entrepreneurs is as under--Urban Employment Guarantee Mission: (5 lakh jobs in 5 years): Under this, the wage rate will be Rs 380 (unskilled), Rs 420 (semi-skilled) and Rs 500 (skilled). The services of labour will be used for: *beautification & cleanliness of Urban towns and cities including slum areas. *Digital Punjab (Lokaan Di Sarkaar Lokaan De Dwaar services), bill collection, certificate & documents cross checking & delivery of services etc. *Basic amenities clean water supply, drainage and sanitation. -maintenance of parks, roads, footpaths, and bridges. *provisioning of care for children, elderly, specially-abled. *craft related works for artisans and craftspersons.

The MNREGA wage rate will increase from Rs 350 and Rs 263 and will be linked to inflation. There will be a compulsory registration of all labour in the State to protect labour rights, enable direct payment of wages into the labourers account and give direct benefits of government welfare schemes. A State Labour Reforms Commission will be constituted.

Mandatory coverage of all Labourers under the Public Distribution System (PDS) will be given, all labour will be given BPL Cards.

"All industries with more than 200 Labours shall in partnership with government provide skill training under Punjab Urban Employment Guarantee Mission," added the release.

For the welfare of the municipality staff, better working conditions, improved reward structure and guaranteed social security will be provided.

As per the statement, the Punjab model of Sidhu looks forward to creating 50,000 jobs each in the Liquor and Mining sectors.

In the transport sector, it looks forward to providing 70,256 jobs in the transport sector.

It aims to increase the fleet strength in PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and PUNBUS. t aims to provide 60,000 Jobs by stopping illegal busses (currently 8000 busses, but only 3000 permits) and giving permits to youth of Punjab at discounted rates.

10,256 regular government jobs are promised in Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) and Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP).

The model also promises 20,000 jobs in healthcare.

Mobile Vans, ATM Clinics & Kiosks will be made available for preventive health check-ups for all. Teleconsultation with specialist doctors at the district & state level will be organized in every village, added the release.

"If the income of state increases, we can easily fill 1 lac vacancies in Govt jobs, Pay-commission can also be applicable, regularization of current employees & NPA for doctors and Pension can also be increased," said Sidhu in the statement.

He highlighted that he is aware of all the issues of unions, specifically mentioning their names (ETT Teachers, Contractual Employees of PRTC & PUNBUS, PSPCL Employees, Doctors (NPA issue), Punjab Government Emplooyees Union (6th pay commission), PSEB Computer Teachers & other contractual teacher, Clerical Staff of Revenue Department, Anganwadi Worker, Families of deceased Electricity Board Employees etc etc.), asserted that income generation is the solution to all problems, for which was the first point in Punjab Model.

In the area of entrepreneurship, the model promises to turn youth into job creators instead of Job givers and to help over five lakh youth with mentorship, marketing, finance, seed capital, interest-free loans.

In the home-based industries, the model promises one lakh jobs and provide Rs two lakh interest-free loans.

Coming to Yuva Sway Rozgaar Groups, the model promises 1 lakh jobs. It will provide a fund of Rs 1,000 crore for investment and the government will serve as a partner and mentor of youth without taking control. Opportunities will be provided in areas like Food Processing (Honey, Jaggery, Biscuits); Manufacturing (Shoemaking, Sports Goods, Handloom, Tool & spare parts etc.), IT/ BPO's, Website designinig, Hotels & Travel Agencies; Transport & Logistics; Property Management; Medical & Diagnostics Lab, etc.

The Punjab model of Sidhu aims to establish one lakh new Self Help Groups for women, providing opportunities in health care, education, microcredit, agriculture, knitting, food products etc.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

