India News | Punjab: Nine Dead, 15 Injured in Ferozepore Truck-jeep Collision

Ferozepore (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Nine people were killed on the spot and around 15 others were injured in a road accident in Punjab's Ferozepore after a collision between a truck and a jeep, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were travelling to immerse the ashes of a family member when the accident occurred.

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Emergency services rushed to the site, and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)