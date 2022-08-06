Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday announced a one-time relaxation in the age limit for education providers or volunteers working on contractual basis to compete for regular jobs.

The move is aimed at enabling them to compete for regular jobs through direct recruitment for elementary teachers training (ETT) posts, said School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in an official statement here.

Bains said the education providers--education guarantee scheme-alternative and innovative education (EGS-AIE) and special trainer (STR) teachers--have been rendering their services diligently in government schools under various schemes for several years.

They were demanding relaxation in the age limit for direct recruitment to secure their future as many of them have already crossed the age limit for direct recruitment, pointed out Bains.

The minister said he had taken up the matter with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and after a sympathetic consideration, the CM ordered the one-time relaxation in recruitment.

The move will enable around 12,000 education providers or volunteers to apply for 5,994 ETT posts on the basis of their experience.

He clarified that this exemption was only for one time and would be applicable for the upcoming recruitment of 5,994 ETT posts in the administrative department.

