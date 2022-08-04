Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): Owing to pending claims exceeding Rs. 15 crores, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh has stopped treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, said officials on Wednesday.

The patients can continue to seek treatment at the institute as routine patients by paying the user charges or under other applicable welfare schemes.

"PGIMER Chandigarh has been constrained to stop benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for beneficiaries from Punjab over pending claims exceeding Rs 15 crores. However the patients from the state of Punjab can continue to seek treatment at the institute as routine patients by paying the user charges or under other applicable welfare schemes, if so eligible with effect from August 1, 2022," read an official statement.

Ayushman Bharat is a flagship scheme of the Government of India, was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Ayushman Bharat adopts a continuum of care approach, comprising of two inter-related components, which are -Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and treats patients at nominal to zero/free charges.

Earlier on July 26, after the recent issuance of the Ministry's advisory for the preparedness of healthcare institutes for Monkeypox-cases management, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh designated beds in Nehru Hospital and in Nehru hospital extension.

"Due to recent issuance of Ministry advisory for preparedness of the healthcare institutes for management of Monkeypox cases, prima facie PGIMER has designated few beds in Communicable ward of Nehru Hospital and ICU beds in Nehru hospital extension," read an official statement by the PGIMER.

The Monkeypox being a dermatological infestation, the institute have directed the Department of Dermatology to take the lead for examination and management of such suspected cases.

"Any patient suspected of having symptoms simulating to Monkeypox will be directed to dermatology wing of the institute for examination and required testing," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Department of Virology in PGIMER has also been designated for sample processing and reporting. Competent authorities have also stated that in order to minimise the disease transmission, only the cases needing an active management will be admitted to the hospital while the other stable patients are advised for home isolation.

The NITI Aayog's member (health) Dr VK Paul on Tuesday sought to assert that there was no need for any undue panic and added that it was still important for the country to stay vigilant. (ANI)

