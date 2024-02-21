Punjab [India], February 21 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday requested all to maintain peace and harmony amid the ongoing dialogue between farmers and the Centre and appealed to the Haryana Police not to use force against protesting farmers.

The Punjab Police further appealed to farmers to stage a peaceful protest and not rush to Haryana barricades.

We advise you all to stay away from rumour mongers & verify news before sharing it on social media, Punjab Police appealed through a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent an advisory to the Punjab Government asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmers' agitation, sources said on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued as the protesting farmers announced to resume their Delhi march after they rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years.

The MHA's move followed a report that estimated that over 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles.

The Ministry has conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it and raised concern about the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

According to sources, the MHA has asked the Punjab Government to take strict action against miscreants raising doubt that such people may indulge in activities like breaking law and order in the guise of farmers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after protesting farmers announced to continue their Delhi Chalo agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders, a panel of three Union Ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after agreeing with farmers. Farmer leaders refused the proposal, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police asked owners of excavators to withdraw their machines from the protest site, where farmers are set to resume their march, or else they will be held liable for action. (ANI)

